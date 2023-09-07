LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democrats in Lansing have introduced two bills that would update state laws about firearms in domestic violence situations.

Under the new bills, someone convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor would be banned from owning, buying, or possessing a gun for eight years after their sentence is complete.

The bills would also update Michigan law for being a felon in possession of a firearm, meaning it could apply to people with domestic violence misdemeanor convictions.

The penalty would remain for five years in prison.