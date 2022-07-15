WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan officials in Washington D.C. are reacting to the death of the Democrat’s climate proposal.

The proposal died before even being introduced after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin signaled his disapproval.

Out of Manchin’s top five campaign donors, three are energy companies, according to OpenSecrets.org.

In the current election cycle, Manchin is also the top congressional recipient of campaign donations from the mining, coal mining, natural gas, and oil industries, and the third highest recipient for electricity companies.

He represents West Virginia, which produces more than 12% of U.S. coal and more than 7% of U.S. natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The conservative Democrat said the proposals were too big, too costly, and too much. As Manchin engaged in negotiations, always the center of attention, the outcome was almost always reductive, cutting the size and scope of the package. His vote, in the even-split Senate, like those of every Democrat, would be needed for anything to pass.

Now, officials from Michigan currently working in D.C. are reacting to the death of the proposal.

Senator Debbie Stabenow expressed her disdain for the proposal’s death, tweeting:

If these reports are true, not continuing the electric vehicle tax credit and opposing all clean energy investments is a gift to China and an absolute slap in the face to American businesses and American workers. https://t.co/6875SNP0Qj — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) July 15, 2022

Former Michigan governor and current U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted the following:

I’m feeling frustrated today too. But the urgency of the climate crisis demands we move forward. @POTUS is not backing down, and neither am I. We will fight like hell with the tools we have to build a clean energy future and move forward on climate action. — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) July 15, 2022

This article will be updated as more reactions are released.