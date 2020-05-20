Michigan Department of Education requests federal waiver in summer food service program

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced today it will request a federal waiver of statutory and regulatory requirements in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), in accordance with federal guidance, on behalf of all SFSP sponsors determined to be in good standing in the state of Michigan.



MDE is seeking to request statewide waivers this summer for the following:

• Allow all participating SFSP sponsors the option to serve and receive reimbursement for open meal sites that do not meet the 50 percent or more free or reduced-price meal eligibility or census map eligibility requirement.



Communities with 50 percent or more free or reduced-price meal eligibility receive services without the need for a waiver.

• Allow all participating SFSP sponsors to continue monitoring activities of program operations offsite (e.g. through a desk audit).

• Allow MDE the option to conduct monitoring of SFSP sponsors and sites offsite (e.g. through a desk audit).

These waivers will help minimize potential exposure to the novel coronavirus by providing sponsors the opportunity to serve meals outside of the standard group setting.

The waivers also allow for flexibilities in how MDE and SFSP sponsors monitor the program.



SFSP sponsors do not need to request exceptions from MDE. Upon approval of the waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), further guidance will be issued to SFSP sponsors in Michigan.



For questions about Michigan’s SFSP, contact Diane Golzynski, Director of MDE’s Office of Health and Nutrition Services, at 517-241-5374 or mde-sfsp@michigan.gov.