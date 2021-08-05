Michigan Department of Education to host virtual job fair for openings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re looking for work, the Michigan Department of Education is holding its final education workforce virtual job fair today.

This is an attempt to help schools and job seekers fill various positions.

Officials say, the fair is open to employers of educators and educational support staff, as well as all individuals seeking to work in the education field.

Increasing the numbers of certified teachers in areas of shortage is one of the goals of Michigan`s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan.

The virtual fair is scheduled to begin at 9 o’clock this morning.