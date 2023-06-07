LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Need a job? Like working in education? You may be in luck. The Michigan Department of Education is hosting a virtual job fair on Saturday.

The job fair is part of Michigan’s strategic plan to increase the number of certified teachers in the Mitten State.

“From administrative assistants to teachers, principals to bus drivers, it takes a large number of educational staff working together to serve our students and their diverse needs,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “Students deserve qualified school staff to assist them in their learning experiences, and job fairs are one way we are able to assist schools and districts in placing qualified staff in areas of need.”

The job fair will be open to employers as well as people looking for work.

The fairs will be held on June 7 and August 9 as well.

If you have questions, email the address listed below.

MDE-EducatorHelp@Michigan.gov.