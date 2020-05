Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new FREE condom delivery service.

If you and your partner are staying home together, you can send an e-mail to mdhhs-freecondoms@michigan.gov and request condoms. Just include your name and address.

You will receive condoms in the mail to help protect you against unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections while you protect yourself and your community from the spread of COVID-19.