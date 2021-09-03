Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. Pavlos-Hackney, a western Michigan restaurant owner, was arrested before dawn Friday and hauled to jail, a dramatic turn in a monthslong dispute over her persistent refusal to comply with orders and restrictions tied to the coronavirus. Pavlos-Hackney, 55, will remain in jail until she pays $7,500 and authorities confirm that Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, Mich., is closed, a judge said. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan restaurant owner who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and spent four nights in jail in March said she plans to reopen in a few weeks.

The food license yanked from Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland has been restored, Marlena Pavlos-Hackney said.

Signs posted on Marlena Pavlos-Hackney’s closed restaurant, Marlena’s Bistro & Pizzeria, in Holland on Monday, March 22, 2021. Pavlos-Hackney was arrested for operating without a business license and defying state COVID-19 health orders. The Michigan Republican Party views her punishment as the latest front in a war against government overreach. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

“I’m grateful, but my fight isn’t finished yet,” Pavlos-Hackney said, referring to an appeal of earlier court decisions that landed her behind bars.

Pavlos-Hackney became the face of defiance over enforcement of virus-related restrictions. She continued to welcome indoor diners, despite state and local orders, and ignored other rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Customers filled tables and held rallies outside the restaurant to support her. Republican Sen. Tom Barrett called Pavlos-Hackney “Michigan’s first political prisoner of the pandemic.”

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who put Pavlos-Hackney in jail, said she had put the community at risk.

Hundreds of people gather in front of on Marlena’s Bistro in Holland in support of the owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney on Saturday March 20, 2021. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)

The restaurant could be open again by Sept. 21. It has been closed since March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

Community Connexions Content

More Community Connexions Content

StormTracker 6 Radar