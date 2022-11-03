LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mounting RSV cases have pushed pediatric care units to their limits.

It’s causing concern and raising questions with parents and care providers.

In previous years, hospitals were able to temporarily expand pediatric intensive care units when they reached capacity.

But staffing shortages have gotten worse over the last two years due to the stress and burnout of COVID. They have impacted the ability to make more beds available.

Doctor Rebecca Shein was live on WLNS answering viewer questions about RSV.

She talks about common symptoms, when you should take your kid to the hospital, and more.

