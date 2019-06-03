Michigan doctor faces trial over misdiagnosing epilepsy

DETROIT (AP) – A doctor accused of intentionally misdiagnosing epilepsy in children is facing the first of what could be many malpractice trials in the Detroit area.

Jury selection begins Monday in a lawsuit against Dr. Yasser Awaad and his former employer, Oakwood Healthcare. He’s being sued by Mariah Martinez, who was told in 2003 that her chronic headaches were due to epilepsy. She was 9 years old at the time.

After four years on an anti-seizure medicine, a different doctor told Martinez that she didn’t have epilepsy. Her lawyers say there are hundreds of former patients with similar stories.