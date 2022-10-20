ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – A doctor at the University of Michigan got a huge gift from a surprise visitor on Thursday.

Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, the University of Michigan Director of Student Accessibility and Accommodations was greeted by UoM students and Good Morning America’s very own Robin Roberts.

The celebrity cameo wasn’t all, though. Roberts was there to present a $1 million donation to Dr. Okanlami’s accessibility programs.

“The fact that the world is not accessible is not the fault of the individual with a disability, and so we need to then be given access to be able to do what we can. And instead of being limited based on what we cannot, we need to be given the access to show what we can,” Dr. Okanlami said.