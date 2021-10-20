Michigan doctors weigh in on Covid-19 trends

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors Courtland Keteyian and Vivek Kak have been fighting Covid-19 on the front lines at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson since the pandemic began.

Today, they say hospital beds are once again gradually filling up with Covid-19 patients.

“There’s been between 30 and 40 individuals on a given day that are hospitalized with Covid,” said Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Courtland Keteyian.

Including younger people.

“We are still seeing some elderly individuals but typically those are the ones who have not been vaccinated. But now we are seeing younger people. I had a patient that was thirty-four who died a week ago,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Vivek Kak.

That person was also unvaccinated. Doctors say another common theme they are seeing up close from younger patients when they come in is fear.

“Because once you get to the hospital I think especially as your oxygen requirements go up fear is a big thing,” said Dr. Kak.

Statewide the seven-day average for case numbers is at nearly 4,000. That number is the highest since May. That’s why health officials are continuing to push for people to get vaccinated and when you are eligible get the booster.

“We know that based on how transmissible the delta variant is that we need a very high percentage of our population to be vaccinated to really get the cases under control,” said Dr. Keteyian.

While case numbers trend upward doctors hope to soon have another tool to help them fight the virus.

“An oral pill that also gives me a lot of hope that also looks to decrease hospitalizations somewhere in the 50 percent neighborhood in people that are high risk,” said Dr. Keteyian.

It’s made by a company named Merck and it could be available by the end of the year.