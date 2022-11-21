LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals, including an alleged attempt to kill a dog by slitting its throat.

The dog survived and is expected to make a full recovery. We have blurred the dog’s injuries as they may be disturbing to some viewers. The uncensored image can be found here (GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING).

The Ingham County Animal Control (ICACS) is investigating the incident and charges may be filed against the owner.

ICACS described the dog as ” always in good spirits and is nothing but smiles all the time.”

If you see or suspect animal cruelty, you can report it to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org or call 517-676-8310.