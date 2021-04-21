Michigan dog to appear on NBC’s ‘Chicago P.D.’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re a fan of the “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire” dramas on NBC, keep your eyes peeled Wednesday night for a budding TV star with Michigan ties.

Roxie, a dog with a role in “Chicago P.D.” (Courtesy: WHATADOG)

Lynn Miller, who lives in metro Detroit now, grew up in Battle Creek and graduated from Springfield High School. She hasn’t been bit by the showbiz bug, but her dog Roxie is a natural.

Roxie is a Tibetan terrier and only 9 months old.

Miller befriended a dog trainer, Christine Mahaney with the company “WHATADOG.” Mahaney saw a lot of promise in Roxie.

“It’s way beyond the little tricks you normally teach your dogs. These dogs have to be able to work around noise and distractions, they have to be able to accept other people and do things other people tell them to do,” Miller said. “The biggest thing is they have to be able to work from a distance, so when I work on training her, I’m 15 feet away.”

The pup’s role in Wednesday’s episode isn’t big. In fact, Miller doesn’t even know what it is at all.

Roxie with her BFF Tuesday from “Chicago Fire.” (Courtesy: WHATADOG)

Roxie, her BFF Tuesday from “Chicago Fire” and two other dogs (Courtesy: WHATADOG)

Miller tells us Roxie’s best friend is Tuesday, a Dalmatian that plays a larger role on the show “Chicago Fire.”

You can catch a full lineup of Chicago shows tonight on WOOD TV8 starting at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and then Roxie’s TV debut on “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m.