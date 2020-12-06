Michigan driver killed in milk tanker rollover in Indiana

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) – A semi-truck hauling milk on the Indiana Toll Road crashed and rolled in the median, killing the Michigan driver.

Police say the incident occurred Saturday night in Steuben County in northern Indiana.

The driver was identified as 61-year-old Robert Downs of Colon, Michigan. Approximately 4,000 gallons of milk spilled from the tanker, along with 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

East and west lanes on the interstate were closed for nearly two hours. Alcohol use is not suspected in the crash.