Michigan Education Association Survey: Next steps after COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Education Association conducted a survey among 15,339 school employees to gather feedback surrounding student learning and classroom health and precautionary measures during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

General findings from the survey found that there is widespread agreement about the importance of health and safety precautions for re-opening schools.

Those concerns extend to the health of students, parents, employees and families. They also relate to the impact of class sizes on social distancing and raise the need for standards around personal protective equipment usage and future closures.

Moreover, the turnover in the educator ranks appears to have increased because of coronavirus, which only adds to the ongoing shortage of teachers and school employees.

Respondents also concluded that student learning needs are at the forefront of teachers’ minds. Respondents also noted that standardized testing was particularly deemphasized with its impacts.

The findings all lead to the underlying need to prevent pandemic-driven budget cuts and the need for Congress to provide funding to schools as they transition to in-person learning.

Next steps: The results from this survey will be shared with the Governor’s Return to School Advisory Council to help ensure the voices of front-line educators are part of the decisions about how to safely reopen schools for in-person learning.

MEA will advocate for solutions to keep everyone safe, including appropriate statewide standards for health and safety while maintaining the ability for districts to work with employees to meet the learning needs of their communities.