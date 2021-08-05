Michigan Education Trust hosts its ninth pizza party on the Capitol lawn

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The Michigan Education Trust will be hosting its 9th pizza fundraiser on the Capitol lawn from 11 AM to 1:30 PM on Thursday, August 5. All proceeds will help make the dream of college a reality for children exiting foster care.

The fundraiser will be a pizza party, offering 1 slice of pizza, a soda or water, and a cookie in exchange for a $5 donation. All of the funds made will go towards the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.

The program gives scholarships to youth that are exiting foster care and heading into college, alongside current college students that were previously in foster care.



In addition, they are also asking for pillow donations for the “The Pillow Effect,” a Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative (MYOI) program that gives younger foster kids entering foster care something to take with them to their new home.

The pizza party events have raised nearly $35,000 in the past, and officials are hoping to raise the same amount today. If you are unable to attend, they ask that you consider making a donation online.