LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What’s better than a pizza party? A pizza party that helps Michigan kids.

About 350 people attended the 11th annual Michigan Education Trust Pizza Party on the Capitol lawn on Wednesday.

That event raised more than $12,000 for scholarships.

For a donation of at least $10, fundraiser attendees received pizza, dessert and a drink.

The celebration was put on in part by the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Black History Month Committee and the Fostering Future Scholarships to raise money for prospective college students, all to celebrate Juneteenth.

Alongside scholarship funds, 100 pillows were collected during the party for the Pillow Effect, a project that aims to provide foster children with essential personal items.

The event was sponsored in part by WLNS-TV 6.