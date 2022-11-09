LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2022 midterms were free of any irregularities or interference, said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Benson was initially concerned about possible violence or disruptions during the midterms.

“Across the state, the process went smoothly and voters were in and out of their polling places quickly and comfortably,” Benson said in a press release. “This is one of the marks of a successful election, and it is thanks to the diligent preparation of Republican, Democratic and Independent clerks who partnered with law enforcement and planned extensively to ensure every eligible citizen could exercise their right to make their voice heard and hold their elected leaders accountable.”

According to Benson, a few minor issues were reported but they were addressed quickly and didn’t affect any voters.

Only two people were reported to be disruptive, one in Ann Arbor and one in Detroit. Both were removed from their polling places without harming or deterring any voters.

However, it could still take around 24 hours for all ballots to be counted. Michigan law allows only some jurisdictions to process absentee ballots before election day.