LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she’s worried about potential violence during the upcoming midterm election.

Secretary of State Benson appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and mentioned what she thinks are the two biggest concerns for officials leading up to the election.

“Violence and disruption on election day, first and foremost, and in the days surrounding the election. And secondly, there’s a concern about the ongoing spread of misinformation which of course, fuels the potential for additional threats, harassment, and even violence on election day,” Benson said.

Benson mentioned that there has not been a significant disruption of polling locations in years.

But since the events on January 6th, she says Michigan has worked hard to make sure polls are safe.

“All voters should know that election officials on both sides of the aisle are working night and day to ensure we’re collaborating with law enforcement and every other potential partner to protect the sanctity of the polling place and protect the integrity of our democracy,” Benson said.

Despite the concerns, Benson urges voters to not be afraid to go vote.

She added that officials are cracking down on potential threats.

“We are, in many ways, even more prepared this year than ever before than even though we were in 2020 to ensure that we are eliminating, mitigating or certainly protecting the system against any potential disruptions. And also speaking clearly to folks who are thinking about interfering with our elections that the law is clear, and we will seek accountability and consequences for anyone who tries to interfere with a citizen’s right to vote and democracy itself,” said Benson.

Concerns were only strengthened after President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last Thursday where he talked about an increase in violent rhetoric and threats since the 2020 election.