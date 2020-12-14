Michigan electoral voters say today was historic and an honor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There were only about a dozen people protesting the election results outside the Capitol today. Inside, Michigan electors were casting their ballots.

Rovin Smith was the electoral voter for the 8th Congressional District. She said as a first time-voter, she was overwhelmed with excitement.

“To be an African-American female and to have this time to be able to celebrate and this honor is just. I’m almost speechless,” Smith said.

She went on to say that taking part in democracy runs in the family.

“I look back at my grandmother who was also in the civil rights and also helped with elections and the democratic party. And my mom as well,” Smith said.

Blake Mazurek was a state elector for the 3rd Congressional District. He’s also a U.S. history teacher.

He said he’s honored to be a part of this historic moment.

“To bring history alive, to be a part of history, to you know go back. I’ll be able to share more of the experience with my students is just a complete thrill and an honor,” Mazurek said.

Now that the electoral votes have been cast, they’ll be sent to Washington, D.C.

On January 6th, the vote count is finalized and election results will be certified.