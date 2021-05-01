Michigan families march in DC for immigration reform

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Hundreds of people chanted the same message today during the ‘Papeles Si, Migajas No” protest for immigration reform.

On May Day known around the world as international Worker’s day, people were hoping to have their voices heard.

Hundreds of protesters including a group of 100 Michiganders took their fight for citizenship to the nations Capitol.

16-year-old Estrella Alcocer-Rodríguez from Sparta, Michigan says she wants the President to listen to the more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

“Just because he hasn’t been working doesn’t mean we’re going to sit there and be like we’re not gonna do anything… no we’re fighting for our rights and what we think is right for us and those around us,” she said.

Rodriguez made the 12 hour trip with her mom Thursday night.

With only a couple hours of rest she says today is about making her voice count.

“That’s what we’re here to do today to fight for our rights,” Rodriguez said.

The group of Michiganders will board two buses and head home tonight.

And while today’s protest is done, advocates say their fight will continue.