SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WLNS) — A family in South Rockwood, Michigan has a unique Christmas tradition. The Rademachers love a fat Christmas tree. A really fat Christmas tree.

Every year, they go venture out to find their beautifully large tree and have to stuff it through a door just to get it into their house. It’s a tradition that has lasted since 1981.

This year’s tree is a Blue Spruce that is 10-feet tall and 11-feet wide at the bottom. The family says it can hold more than 800 ornaments.