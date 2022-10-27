WEBBERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – It’s rivalry week and with the big game coming up this weekend, one farm in Ingham County is getting into the fighting spirit.

Choice Farms in Webberville made a maize-in-blue and Spartan-themed maze and, well, it’s huge.

“The actual maze is 12 acres and it has over 4 miles of trails in it,” said Loretta Benjamin, owner of Choice Farm Market.

If you look carefully you’ll find ten check-in stations. What’s unique about this is you can track how long it takes you to finish which Benjamin says only a few other mazes in the country offer.

“You scan with your camera the QR code and it will give you a fun fact about one of the universities or about agriculture,” said Benjamin.

U of M side of the maze

Both of those are important to her.

Loretta says her inspiration for making the maze and opening up Choice Farm Market in the next few weeks was to educate people about the importance of farming

“We want people to understand especially the young people. They’re further removed from the farm than ever. And if they don’t understand where their food and fiber come from. Their our future lawmakers, they’re going to be making policies and they need to understand agriculture,” said Benjamin.

MSU side of the maze

Speaking of children.

“We also have a smaller maze for the younger kiddos and that’s got 10 little sing-along kind of like old McDonald Had a Farm type signs in it, and is educational about farming there as well,” said Benjamin.

But don’t worry if you can’t find the exit.

“We’ve got stands up there to help direct people if they get lost. We also have what we called corn cops who go through there again just to see if people need assistance,” said Benjamin.

If you would like a chance to try out the maze yourself, you’re in luck as this weekend will be the last weekend the maze will be open to the public from 12 to 6.

If you’d like to see a timelapse of the maze’s creation, click here.