LANSING, (Mich.) WLNS — Some Michiganders are worried about what comes next as Elon Musk continues to cut federal jobs.

Those cuts could soon expand to the I.R.S. here in Michigan, and I spoke with an I.R.S. worker today who told me she’s worried about her long-term job security.

The Michigan worker said she got an email last week warning her that all travel for this week is on pause and needs rescheduling.

She said she and her co-workers are afraid this means they’ll be the next group of federal workers laid off by the Trump administration.

Some had previously received emails offering them a buyout, and warning that if they did not accept, their jobs were not guaranteed.

Those emails also informed them of new and seemingly more strict annual review procedures. The worker believes she might lose her job sometime down the road. She didn’t want to appear on camera fearing that she may lose her job, but said she feels bad for her co-workers who could get fired now.

“I do believe my job is necessary… a lot of lives are going to be affected by this… unemployment is going to be swamped with these claims…” she said.

She also told me she’s concerned about the I.R.S.’s ability to serve the public if these layoffs happen, telling me they are already understaffed.