Michigan finalizes election results during Electoral College meeting

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Michigan convened its meeting of electors in the Senate chamber of the Michigan Capitol Building to cast all 16 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Electoral College.

“Today, Michigan has spoken with one voice as the 16 electors voted unanimously to finalize Michigan’s election results in the Electoral College,” Governor Whitmer said. “During the worst public health crisis we have seen in our lifetime, more than 5.5 million Michiganders from all walks of life and all corners of the state cast their votes during this historic election. In the end, Michigan has chosen a clear winner for the office of president of the United States, and for every elected office down the ballot. No matter your party or who you cast your ballot for in November, now is the time to put this election behind us and focus on eliminating COVID-19 together.”

“Michigan has proven that the foundation of our democracy and the principles that we collectively cherish can withstand even the most divisive of times,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “Today’s Electoral College vote caps off an historic election that was safe, fair, and secure. It is time for our state and our nation to come together to solve our most immediate challenges and look to create countless opportunities for future generations.”

In total, more than 5.5 million votes were cast during the General Election — with 2,804,040 votes (50.62 percent) for Biden/Harris compared to 2,649,852 votes (47.84 percent) for Trump/Pence. Under Michigan law, the electors are required to cast their ballots for the candidate who won the most votes during the General Election.

As stipulated by the U.S. Constitution, Michigan’s representation in the Electoral College consists of 16 electors, which is equal to the cumulative number of Michigan’s two members of the United States Senate and 14 members of the United States House of Representatives.

