Michigan Flyer-AirRide to Suspend Service March 16 – April 16

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)

The Michigan Flyer-AirRide service has announced it will suspend all services March 16 through April 16.

The suspension applies to daily runs between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport from Monday, March 16, until Thursday, April 16.

You should know that only the airport-related bus service operated by Indian Trails and Michigan Flyer is temporarily suspending service

The announcement comes after the airport shuttle service saw a steep decline in passenger demand traveling to and from Detroit Metro Airport.

Specifically, Michigan State University in East Lansing has suspended all university-related international travel, plus any non-essential domestic travel, until April 20. The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has suspended all international travel and study abroad programs until at least April 21. MSU and U-M have also suspended all in-person classes until April 20 and April 21, respectively.

At the same time, the U.S. government has issued travel restrictions between the U.S. and Europe, China, South Korea, and Iran. In addition, domestic airlines are substantially reducing flight schedules to major U.S. destinations.

When Michigan Flyer-AirRide Plans to Resume Service

Michigan Flyer-AirRide expects to resume a full schedule of operations on Thursday, April 16, 2020. In so doing, we hope to accommodate university students and faculty members who will be returning to their classes on April 20 and 21. Tickets for travel with us on or after April 16 will be available through our website at MichiganFlyer.com on Monday, March 23, and beyond.

Most of the Bus Services are Still Operating

You should know that only the airport-related bus service operated by Indian Trails and Michigan Flyer is temporarily suspending service. The other bus transportation services we operate will continue to serve passengers as usual. These include: