Michigan football rivalry reaches new depths- literally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With Halloween and football at the top of mind for many this weekend, college football fans are getting into the spirit at Sea Life Michigan with underwater pumpkin carving.

The aquarium’s divers, MSU-Alum Lauren M., and Scott G., are celebrating the rivalry matchup by carving each teams logo into the gourds surrounded by hundreds of curious sea creatures.

Courtesy: Sea Life Michigan

The carving took place in the 125,000 gallon Tropical Ocean exhibit which includes sharks and stingrays.

Kickoff between No. 8 Michigan State University and No. 6 University of Michigan is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 30.