Michigan funding supports site cleanup in city of Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - State funding will help prepare a contaminated site in the city of Wyoming, Michigan, for redevelopment.
A company plans to build a new hotel and space for commercial, restaurant and retail outlets at the property, where a number of businesses previously have been located in the western Michigan community. The environmental work will focus on the site of a former dry cleaner.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it will provide a $202,000 grant and a $433,000 loan to the Wyoming Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to fix up the site.
Officials say the $20 million development project is expected to create 50 full-time jobs and 50 part-time jobs.
