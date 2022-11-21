LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michiganders are finally seeing some relief at the pump with gas dropping below $4 at most gas stations

Despite the drop in cost, the state’s average price for a gallon of gas is still likely to set a record high.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is $3.81. That’s 31 cents less than last month, but still 45 cents more than last year.

Drivers have been paying an average of $57 for 15 gallons of gas, a $6 increase from 2021.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased whereas gasoline stocks have risen.

The increase and supply and drop in demand have been major factors in gas prices declining.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”