LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that Michigan’s average gasoline prices hit a new high for 2023 on Monday, hitting $3.76 a gallon for regular unleaded.

That is an increase of 9 cents from last week and 25 cents from a month ago.

The average price for regular unleaded in Lansing is slightly higher, at $3.77.

The Ann Arbor area has some of the highest average prices in the state, with regular unleaded currently $3.82.

Gas prices in Michigan and across the country are still lower than they were this time last year, as both were over $4.00 a gallon.

For more information on gas prices in your area, visit AAA’s website.