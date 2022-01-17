Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents from last week, according to AAA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan gas prices have fallen 3 cents compared to last week, according to AAA (American Automobile Association).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

Lansing’s average gas prices are among the cheapest in the state averaging $3.11. Grand Rapids and Saginaw are also ranked for cheaper prices at the pump. The most expensive gas prices in Michigan are Marquette with an average price of $3.29 per gallon. The areas that follow in expensive areas are Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks rose by 7.9 million bbl to 240.7 million bbl. However, the demand for fas decreased due to winter weather and the COVID-129 Omicron variant.

“Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

If you would like to find out more regarding the national, state, and metro gas prices click here.