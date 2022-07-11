LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Drivers are feeling some relief at the pump.

Gas prices in Michigan have declined 14 cents from last week, according to new reports.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.81 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 41 cents less than this time last month, but still $1.63 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $72 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, an increase of approximately $21 from when prices where at their highest last November.

“Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices.”