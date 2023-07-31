LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in Michigan are up 18 cents since last week. Michigan drivers are now paying $3.67 per gallon on average for regular unleaded.

AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says, “Michigan motorists are seeing the highest gas prices in over three months.”

Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a tank of gas.

“With supplies tight, if demand climbs, pump prices will likely follow suit,” Woodland says.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for gas increased slightly from 8.76 to 8.86 million b/d.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.78), Ann Arbor ($3.72), Metro Detroit ($3.69)

Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.61), Lansing ($3.64), Saginaw ($3.64)

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at AAA Gas Prices.