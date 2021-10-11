Michigan gas prices spike and set a new 2021 high

DEARBORN Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan gas prices have spiked nearly 12 cents a gallon compared to last week, according to a AAA study.
This study suggests Lansing residents have some of the most expensive prices at the pump. People living in Lansing have to pay an average of $3.39 per barrel.
Overall, Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Compared to last year, people are now paying nearly $1.20.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) says the slight increase in gas demand has contributed to the rise in the national average. The crude prices are nearing $80 per barrel.
“Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.”
Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.29 per gallon, about 3 cents more than last week’s average.
