Michigan gas prices spike and set a new 2021 high

Prices are displayed above the different grades of gasoline available to motorists, Thursday, May 27, 2021, near Cheyenne, Wyo. After a brief dip, gas prices in the U.S. are on the rise again, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week to $3.09 per gallon, according to the travel and fuel price tracking app GasBuddy. On Monday, June 28, 2021 West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14 to $72.91 per barrel, but the price is still up 50% on the year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DEARBORN Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan gas prices have spiked nearly 12 cents a gallon compared to last week, according to a AAA study.

This study suggests Lansing residents have some of the most expensive prices at the pump. People living in Lansing have to pay an average of $3.39 per barrel.

Overall, Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. Compared to last year, people are now paying nearly $1.20.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) says the slight increase in gas demand has contributed to the rise in the national average. The crude prices are nearing $80 per barrel.

“Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.”

Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.29 per gallon, about 3 cents more than last week’s average.

