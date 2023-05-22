FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At $3.57 per gallon statewide, average gas prices are 23 cents higher than last week.

But it’s unlikely that you’ll be paying anywhere near the average $4.60 per gallon you spent on last year’s Memorial Day road trip, according to a statement from AAA on Monday.

“While Michigan drivers are seeing a double-digit increase in pump prices compared to this time last week, prices have held steady over the past few days,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“If gas demand increases ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers could see pump prices move higher,” Woodland continued.

More than 1.1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel by car on Memorial Day weekend.

Michigan residents are paying an average of $53 for a 15-gallon tank, which is about $25 less than they paid last June, when statewide prices hit their 2022 high.

Oil prices rose last week as market optimism grew for a global energy demand rebound. This is in part because China is recovering faster than expected after lifting its COVID restrictions, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Gas prices are still about 8 cents per gallon lower than this time last month, and $1 less than this time last year, according to AAA.