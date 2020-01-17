Michigan girl wins competition for growing 28-pound cabbage

LANSING (WLNS): A Michigan third-grader is the winner of a national cabbage-growing competition.

Viola Donovan, a third-grader at North Elementary School in Ithaca grew a cabbage tipping the scale at 28 pounds.

For winning the competition, she will receive a $1,000 saving bond toward education from Bonnie Plants, the organization that hosts the competition.

Donovan was randomly selected by the Utah Agriculture Department out of 1 million third grade participants in this year’s competition.

The National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program is a nationwide initiative that began in 1996 to inspire a future generation of vegetable gardening in young people.

“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own”, said Stan Cope, former President and CEO of Bonnie Plants and grandson of its founders.