Michigan GOP co-chair says Michigan should secede to escape Governor Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party Marshawn Maddock raised some eyebrows recently after suggesting that Michigan should secede from the Union to get away from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Maddock announced her intentions in a Facebook post with an attached photo showing her meeting Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

In the post, Maddock called the proposed secession as “MIexit,” saying that “American’s [sic] tried it once before,” referring to the Civil War.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes called the statements “unhinged,” saying they embolden extremists like the ones who attacked the Capitol and planned to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Michigan Republicans aren’t the only ones calling for secession, Texas State Representative Kyle Biedermann floated a TEXIT bill, but the plan died without a hearing.