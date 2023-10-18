LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan House Republicans gathered on the Capitol steps Wednesday morning to show support for Israel.

Tears were shed as Michigan Republicans gathered at the Capitol to present a solution. They believe can help protect innocent victims from the killings by Hamas in Israel — especially children and, of course, all Americans.

State Rep. Bill Schuette introduced House Resolution 146, which condemns the recent attacks by Hamas. The resolution also calls for the release of the hundreds of hostages held by Hamas, and to support Israel’s right to fight back against attacks on them.

Michigan Republicans say this resolution has been buried & ignored by Democrats since the beginning of this war.

“The conversation that I’ve heard from some of my Democrat colleagues is this is a nuanced Middle Eastern conversation, and you can’t talk about terrorist acts against Israel without talking about the Palestinian state,” said State Rep. Graham Filler. “And I I reject that, to be frank. I think you can just outright criticize terrorism and terrorist acts and killing innocents. I don’t think you have to equivocate and be super nuanced about that.”

When it comes to attacks against the innocent lives of Palestine, the Republican caucus says they mourn the lives lost, and they are open to discussions to revise the resolution.