Michigan GOP lawmakers support lawsuit challenging election results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Supreme Court of the United States rejected the Texas lawsuit that challenged the election results in Michigan and three other swing states.

Before their ruling, four Michigan congressmen signed onto the Texas lawsuit supporting it.

The Texas lawsuit aimed at blocking Michigan electors from voting in the electoral college on Monday.

State Rep. Bill Huizenga was one of the congressman supporting the lawsuit. He said their argument isn’t focused on voting equipment, but instead on the process.

“To send out 7.7 million absentee ballot requests. There’s a lot of us that believe that violated the state law and was not handled properly,” Rep. Huizenga said.

For Michigan, the lawsuit argued that Michiganders shouldn’t have been able to request absentee ballots online with a signature. It said local clerks should distribute absentee ballot applications and not the secretary of state. Lastly, it argued election officials in Wayne County didn’t make sure absentee ballots were cast by actual voters.

Rep. John Moolenaar also signed the lawsuit.

In a written statement he said, “It is my hope the court will swiftly review the case to bring confidence to the American people that the 2020 election upheld the constitution and state laws.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel pushed back saying if this lawsuit is successful and overturns election results “it is the end of democracy in the United States.”

After the electoral votes are cast, they are sent to Congress. On January 6th, both Houses will meet to count the votes.