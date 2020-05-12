Michigan GOP responds to social media threats

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued a statement regarding the recent threats of violence that have been made on social media against several Michigan public officials.

While people have the right to protest and express their views, violence and intimidation have no place in the American system and the Michigan Republican Party condemns any individuals who are resorting to such tactics.https://t.co/lEHl1oM3ne — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) May 12, 2020

“Our nation works because Americans can come together and peacefully discuss our disagreements. While people have the right to protest and express their views, violence and intimidation have no place in the American system and the Michigan Republican Party condemns any individuals who are resorting to such tactics.”