RIGA, LATVIA (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up her visit to Latvia to bolster support of a key Ukraine ally.

During Gov. Whitmer’s visit, she met with President Egils Levits and other key officials.

She also met with, and thanked, Michigan National Guard Troops for their service in Latvia as they conduct multinational exercises with Latvia on NATO’s eastern reach during the Ukraine-Russia war.