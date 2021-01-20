Michigan Governor and lawmakers attend inauguration in Washington D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer made their way to Washington D.C. today to watch the inauguration.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office this afternoon.

Governor Whitmer, Republican Congressman John Moolenaar, Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters were just some of the Michiganders who made the trek to D.C.

Moolenaar said in a statement:

“Congratulations to President Biden, and also to Vice President Harris on her historic swearing-in. I wish them the best as they lead our nation and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the challenges facing our country.As soon as possible, we must defeat the virus, safely re-open the economy, and create a more prosperous nation for all Americans.” Congressman John Moolenaar

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin also mentioned in a Facebook post:

“President Joe Biden set the tone for the work before us: to rebuild from a place of common ground despite unprecedented polarization and a generational crisis. Vice President Kamala Harris inspired hope and pride in people across the country and the world, making history as the first woman, African American, and South Asian American to be sworn into the second-highest office in the land.”

Peters says he’s excited for the new administration to get to work especially on the pandemic.

“The only way we get through this pandemic quickly is to get the vaccine in as many arms as possible and as quickly as possible,” said Peters, “it was a big part of his inauguration speech today.”

For Whitmer, she says it was monumental to watch the first woman get sworn in as Vice President with her two daughters.

“I was overwhelmed, my daughters and I were all choked up watching it and I know that women and people of color around the globe to see that finally happen here in the United states of America is really an incredible thing,” said Whitmer.