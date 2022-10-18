LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next.

“This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing.

The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at the state capitol with one goal in mind.

To educate people about the potential benefits of antigenic plants and fungi, about how it’s a human rights issue,” one attendee said.

So far, three cities in Michigan have decriminalized entheogenic plants and mushrooms: Hazel Park, Ann Arbor and Detroit.

According to Williams, another Detroit area city could be next. Ferndale.

“This time we’re looking at calling out to our candidates for the upcoming election,” he said.

“These are plants that have been used for thousands of years for a variety of different reasons. Now that’s showing the mental health benefits, good for substance use issues, good for anxiety, issues, good for depression issues. We’re seeing a lot of research at major institutions showing this,” said attendee Larry Norris.

Williams says mushrooms are what saved his life.

“I’m nearing three years clean from alcohol, I’m nearing 17 years clean from heroin and opioids, and this is entirely because of a single psilocybin experience… Since then, every time I find myself going a little off path, once or twice a year, I go into ceremony with the mushroom and I reset,” he said.

The group’s goal is to decriminalize certain types of psychedelics by getting the issue on the statewide ballot in 2024.