Michigan has 16th largest gender pay gap

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) A new report by Self Financial looking at the gender pay gap in the United States shows that women earn, on average, just 81 cents for every dollar earned by men.

While the gender pay gap had been shrinking for many years, it has remained relatively stable since 2010.

What women earn as a percentage of what men earn varies significantly by state, ranging from as low as about 63% up to over 90% . The report ranks locations according to each’s gender pay gap and includes median earnings for men and women, as well as the industry and occupation with the largest gap.

In Michigan, women earn only 77.8% of what men earn, on average. Out of all U.S. states, Michigan has the 16th largest gender pay gap.

Researchers at Self Financial analyzed the latest data on earnings from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to the ratio of full-time working women’s earnings to full-time working men’s earnings. Researchers also calculated median annual earnings for full-time women, median annual earnings for full-time men, the industry with the largest wage gap, and the occupation with the largest wage gap.

Here is a summary of the data for Michigan:

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 77.8%

77.8% Median annual earnings for full-time women: $41,560

$41,560 Median annual earnings for full-time men: $53,435

$53,435 Industry with the largest wage gap: Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting Occupation with the largest wage gap: Legal occupations

The gender pay gap has been shrinking steadily until recent years. In 1979, full-time women earned just 62 percent of what full-time men earned, but over the next 30 years that number had risen to 80 percent. After decades of improvement, however, the ratio of women’s earnings to men’s earnings has remained relatively stable, hovering just above 80 percent. While some of the remaining gap can be explained by factors such as occupational segregation and work experience, other factors that are difficult to quantify and measure, including discrimination, also play a role.

While the ratio of women’s earnings to men’s is about 81 percent, on average, this ratio varies considerably across occupations and industries. Legal occupations have the largest gender pay gap, with women in legal occupations earning just 55 percent of what men in legal occupations earn. However, much of this pay discrepancy can be explained by the disproportionate share of women working in lower-paying legal jobs—for instance, paralegals or legal assistants. Men, on the other hand, are much more likely than women to be lawyers. Health practitioners have the second largest gender pay gap, with women earning about 65 percent of what men in the field earn.

At the industry level, the finance and insurance industry has the largest gender pay gap, with women in this industry earning 59 cents on the dollar. Occupational sorting by gender, or the job choices that men and women make in the finance and insurance industry likely explain a significant portion of the pay gap in this industry.

Women are more likely to work as lower-paid bank tellers while men more frequently work as financial advisors. The reasons behind occupational segregation by gender are complicated, but experts cite gender differences in preferences, social norms, and discrimination as key drivers.

The gender pay gap varies widely on a geographic basis as well. In some cities and states, women tend to earn much less than men, while in others, women’s pay is more equitable. At the state level, Wyoming and Utah have the most significant gender pay gaps, with women earning just 63 percent and 70 percent of men’s earnings, respectively. Female workers in Maryland and Vermont are compensated more equitably compared to their male counterparts. In these states, women earn 88 percent and 91 percent of men’s earnings, respectively.

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 81.0%

81.0% Median annual earnings for full-time women: $43,394

$43,394 Median annual earnings for full-time men: $53,544

$53,544 Industry with the largest wage gap: Finance and insurance

Finance and insurance Occupation with the largest wage gap: Legal occupations

For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on Self Financial’s website: https://www.self.inc/blog/cities-with-biggest-gender-pay-gap