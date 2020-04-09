Michigan has 21,504 cases, 1,076 deaths due to COVID-19, health officials report

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials have reported 21,504 confirmed cases and 1,076 deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 56 people have recovered from the coronavirus as of Wednesday evening. The number of persons recovered on April 3, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 4, 2020.

The average age of people who have died from COVID-19 is 72 years old, according to state data.

Currently, more females are being diagnosed with COVID-19(52%) versus 48% of males. However, more males are dying from the virus. Health experts say more males die from COVID-19 because of their behavioral habits.

“Men, as compared to women, have higher rates of deaths from chronic disease, are less likely to seek medical help, are more likely to smoke and actually are less likely to wash their hands and to use soap,” Chicago Public Health Department Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, said Monday.

Tomorrow will mark exactly one month since the first two cases were reported in the state.

Now, case totals have surpassed 21,000 in just under one month.

Additionally, 6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio has found that COVID-19 is affecting blacks disproportionately.

State data show blacks account for 14 percent of the state’s population yet 40 percent of blacks are dying from coronavirus.

To address racial and economic disparities relating to low-income workers, people who cannot work from home, people who have higher rates of chronic illness within their families and those that cannot isolate from a sick family member, Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force, which will be lead by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she will extend Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21) until the end of April.

“Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21), directs all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.

The order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into the month, more Michiganders are filing for unemployment.

Last week, a record number of Michiganders applied for unemployment, about 311,000 people.

In response, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has extended its call center hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. People say this is not enough.

“Its impossible to get in touch with somebody, I have literally called 48 times,” says Amanda Campbell, who is also having trouble with unemployment.

On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer tweeted that they are working tirelessly to help people access benefits as quickly as possibly but people want less talk and more action.

We are working tirelessly to ramp up staffing for our Unemployment Insurance Agency to ensure Michiganders can access benefits as quickly as possible to support their families. Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/IdcwQ7be8f — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 8, 2020

To learn how to file an unemployment claim in Michigan, click this link here.

As the state juggles an influx of unemployment claims and calls, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also called upon people who have recovered from coronavirus to consider donating plasma to help current COVID-19 patients with life-threatening conditions.

The @RedCross is seeking people who are recovered from COVID-19 to help current patients with life-threatening infections by donating plasma. If you’re fully recovered from a COVID-19 diagnosis, please click the link and fill out the Potential Donor form ⬇️https://t.co/iQ9JWPoFFF — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 8, 2020

People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients seriously ill with COVID-19.

If you’re fully recovered from a verified coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis, please review the information below and fill out the Potential Donor form. A Red Cross representative will follow up with prospective candidates to confirm eligibility.