LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new study conducted by WalletHub compared all 50 states in America to find what state was the best to live in.

In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, safety, education and quality of life.

The study found that Michigan ranked the 4th highest in the nation in homeownership. Michiganders own homes more than people in most other states.

West Virginia, Maine and Minnesota were the only states with a higher homeownership rate.

Michigan also ranked well in several other categories.

Michigan ranked 12th in the country for quality of life and 14th for affordability.

Overall, Michigan was ranked as the 25th best state to live.

Massachusetts topped the overall list and also ranked 1st in education.

Top States to Live in

Overall Rank State Total Score Affordability Economy Education & Health Quality of Life Safety 1 Massachusetts 61.67 44 11 1 6 6 2 New Jersey 61.48 48 33 7 11 1 3 New Hampshire 59.32 40 2 2 37 5 4 New York 59.31 47 28 23 1 3 5 Wyoming 59.16 10 17 28 39 4 6 Florida 58.81 33 14 17 5 15 7 Virginia 58.37 16 22 14 19 10 8 Idaho 58.36 13 7 26 23 9 9 Wisconsin 58.35 32 24 8 14 12 10 Minnesota 57.52 11 21 9 8 32 11 Iowa 57.10 20 27 11 16 20 12 Maine 57.08 35 9 13 28 8 13 Illinois 56.81 36 48 29 4 2 14 Pennsylvania 56.54 30 35 22 3 16 15 Utah 56.09 6 8 6 27 41 16 North Dakota 55.65 29 1 15 36 27 17 Vermont 55.53 43 4 3 45 11 18 Colorado 54.28 28 10 10 10 43 19 Montana 53.73 27 3 16 29 37 20 Kansas 53.11 25 19 27 22 26 21 South Dakota 52.93 22 6 31 40 23 22 Indiana 52.87 3 42 30 30 19 23 Nebraska 52.76 31 26 20 32 28 24 California 52.53 50 12 25 2 29 25 Michigan 52.09 14 46 33 12 21 26 Connecticut 52.00 45 43 5 20 13 27 Maryland 51.95 38 36 18 34 14 28 Washington 51.50 37 5 12 7 48 29 Rhode Island 51.18 46 23 19 44 7 30 Georgia 51.18 17 20 40 18 24 31 North Carolina 51.08 18 31 32 17 35 32 Delaware 50.65 21 38 21 47 25 33 Ohio 50.19 23 49 37 15 18 34 Missouri 49.96 4 29 34 25 40 35 Hawaii 48.75 49 13 4 42 36 36 Tennessee 48.67 8 30 36 33 38 37 Texas 48.56 34 32 38 9 34 38 Oregon 47.98 41 15 24 13 46 39 Arizona 47.62 24 16 41 24 39 40 Nevada 47.56 39 40 39 21 17 41 West Virginia 47.16 2 45 45 43 22 42 Kentucky 46.50 9 44 42 46 30 43 Alabama 46.30 1 41 46 41 33 44 South Carolina 43.12 12 34 44 26 49 45 Arkansas 42.04 5 39 43 48 47 46 Oklahoma 41.95 15 37 49 35 45 47 Mississippi 41.46 7 50 50 49 31 48 Louisiana 40.43 19 47 48 38 42 49 Alaska 40.30 42 18 35 50 44 50 New Mexico 39.86 26 25 47 31 50

For the complete list of 2023’s Best States to Live in, click here.