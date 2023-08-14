LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new study conducted by WalletHub compared all 50 states in America to find what state was the best to live in.
In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, safety, education and quality of life.
The study found that Michigan ranked the 4th highest in the nation in homeownership. Michiganders own homes more than people in most other states.
West Virginia, Maine and Minnesota were the only states with a higher homeownership rate.
Michigan also ranked well in several other categories.
Michigan ranked 12th in the country for quality of life and 14th for affordability.
Overall, Michigan was ranked as the 25th best state to live.
Massachusetts topped the overall list and also ranked 1st in education.
Top States to Live in
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Affordability
|Economy
|Education & Health
|Quality of Life
|Safety
|1
|Massachusetts
|61.67
|44
|11
|1
|6
|6
|2
|New Jersey
|61.48
|48
|33
|7
|11
|1
|3
|New Hampshire
|59.32
|40
|2
|2
|37
|5
|4
|New York
|59.31
|47
|28
|23
|1
|3
|5
|Wyoming
|59.16
|10
|17
|28
|39
|4
|6
|Florida
|58.81
|33
|14
|17
|5
|15
|7
|Virginia
|58.37
|16
|22
|14
|19
|10
|8
|Idaho
|58.36
|13
|7
|26
|23
|9
|9
|Wisconsin
|58.35
|32
|24
|8
|14
|12
|10
|Minnesota
|57.52
|11
|21
|9
|8
|32
|11
|Iowa
|57.10
|20
|27
|11
|16
|20
|12
|Maine
|57.08
|35
|9
|13
|28
|8
|13
|Illinois
|56.81
|36
|48
|29
|4
|2
|14
|Pennsylvania
|56.54
|30
|35
|22
|3
|16
|15
|Utah
|56.09
|6
|8
|6
|27
|41
|16
|North Dakota
|55.65
|29
|1
|15
|36
|27
|17
|Vermont
|55.53
|43
|4
|3
|45
|11
|18
|Colorado
|54.28
|28
|10
|10
|10
|43
|19
|Montana
|53.73
|27
|3
|16
|29
|37
|20
|Kansas
|53.11
|25
|19
|27
|22
|26
|21
|South Dakota
|52.93
|22
|6
|31
|40
|23
|22
|Indiana
|52.87
|3
|42
|30
|30
|19
|23
|Nebraska
|52.76
|31
|26
|20
|32
|28
|24
|California
|52.53
|50
|12
|25
|2
|29
|25
|Michigan
|52.09
|14
|46
|33
|12
|21
|26
|Connecticut
|52.00
|45
|43
|5
|20
|13
|27
|Maryland
|51.95
|38
|36
|18
|34
|14
|28
|Washington
|51.50
|37
|5
|12
|7
|48
|29
|Rhode Island
|51.18
|46
|23
|19
|44
|7
|30
|Georgia
|51.18
|17
|20
|40
|18
|24
|31
|North Carolina
|51.08
|18
|31
|32
|17
|35
|32
|Delaware
|50.65
|21
|38
|21
|47
|25
|33
|Ohio
|50.19
|23
|49
|37
|15
|18
|34
|Missouri
|49.96
|4
|29
|34
|25
|40
|35
|Hawaii
|48.75
|49
|13
|4
|42
|36
|36
|Tennessee
|48.67
|8
|30
|36
|33
|38
|37
|Texas
|48.56
|34
|32
|38
|9
|34
|38
|Oregon
|47.98
|41
|15
|24
|13
|46
|39
|Arizona
|47.62
|24
|16
|41
|24
|39
|40
|Nevada
|47.56
|39
|40
|39
|21
|17
|41
|West Virginia
|47.16
|2
|45
|45
|43
|22
|42
|Kentucky
|46.50
|9
|44
|42
|46
|30
|43
|Alabama
|46.30
|1
|41
|46
|41
|33
|44
|South Carolina
|43.12
|12
|34
|44
|26
|49
|45
|Arkansas
|42.04
|5
|39
|43
|48
|47
|46
|Oklahoma
|41.95
|15
|37
|49
|35
|45
|47
|Mississippi
|41.46
|7
|50
|50
|49
|31
|48
|Louisiana
|40.43
|19
|47
|48
|38
|42
|49
|Alaska
|40.30
|42
|18
|35
|50
|44
|50
|New Mexico
|39.86
|26
|25
|47
|31
|50
For the complete list of 2023’s Best States to Live in, click here.