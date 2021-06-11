Michigan has reached first dose vaccination rate of 60 percent

Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has now administered more shots per 100,000 than Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Georgia, according to a press release from Governor Whitmer.

Gov Whitmer and Lt. Gov Garlin Gilchrist announced today that 60 percent of the population ages 16 and up have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the hopeful number of people having received their first dose, Whitmer expressed her hopes for Michigan’s economy coming out of the pandemic,

As we cross the 60% milestone in vaccinations, we are seeing cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to fall fast, which has helped to poise our economy for a strong recovery. I know that we can give Michigan the economic jumpstart it needs with the billions in available federal funds and our multi-billion dollar budget surplus.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer Lt. Gov Gilchrist conveyed his gratitude to Michiganders, as well as remarking on how the return to normal is closer with every vaccination milestone reached,