Michigan has reached first dose vaccination rate of 60 percent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has now administered more shots per 100,000 than Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Georgia, according to a press release from Governor Whitmer.
Gov Whitmer and Lt. Gov Garlin Gilchrist announced today that 60 percent of the population ages 16 and up have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to the hopeful number of people having received their first dose, Whitmer expressed her hopes for Michigan’s economy coming out of the pandemic,
As we cross the 60% milestone in vaccinations, we are seeing cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to fall fast, which has helped to poise our economy for a strong recovery. I know that we can give Michigan the economic jumpstart it needs with the billions in available federal funds and our multi-billion dollar budget surplus.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Lt. Gov Gilchrist conveyed his gratitude to Michiganders, as well as remarking on how the return to normal is closer with every vaccination milestone reached,
These safe, effective vaccines are our best shot to end this pandemic on our own terms. As more Michiganders make that choice, we come closer and closer to confidently growing our economy across the board, and settling our path toward a stronger Michigan. As we reach these vaccine milestones, we’re able to hug our families, return to offices, enjoy a dinner at our favorite restaurant, and safely spend time with friends.”Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II