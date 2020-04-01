Michigan has received 400 ventilators from the national stockpile, Whitmer says

A ventilator is pictured during an instruction of doctors at the Universitaetsklinikum Eppendorf in Hamburg, on March 25, 2020. – Currently ten Covid-19/ Corona patients are treated in the hospital. (Photo by Axel Heimken / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on social media Tuesday that the state has received 400 ventilators from the strategic national stockpile.

Today, we received 400 ventilators from the strategic national stockpile. They’re on their way to hospitals in need across the state to help save lives. We are still working to secure more and ensure our health providers have the tools they need. Thank you James Joseph from FEMA. pic.twitter.com/Subeob6Njz — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 31, 2020

Her announcement comes amid the ongoing shortage of personal protective equipment, medical gear and supplies needed to protect health care workers from COVID-19 as they treat patients.

In the tweet, she wrote “we are still working to secure more and ensure our health providers ahve the tools they need.”

Many local organizations and hospitals have launched fundraisers via GoFundMe to raise money for personal protective equipment such as N95 masks and respirators. On Tuesday, the Michigan State University Chinese Faculty Club’s fundraiser for Greater Lansing hospitals had reached more than $30,000.

According to the Associated Press, The Society of Critical Care Medicine has projected that 960,000 coronavirus patients in the U.S. may need to be put on ventilators at one point during the outbreak.

Gov. Whitmer announced Michigan had also received 100,000 masks on Saturday with 8,000 more on their way.