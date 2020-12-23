WATCH: Michigan Health Department provides COVID-19 update today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will hold a news conference, to provide an update on COVID-in Michigan.

According to officials, they plan to give in depth data and analytics on virus trends within the state.

Today’s press conference comes after yesterday state officials announced 3,082 new COVID-19 cases to its growing 466,000+ case total.

The state also reported an additional 173 deaths yesterday, 72 of those were identified in a vital records review.

According to the Michigan Coronavirus website, in terms of COVID-19 outbreaks, roughly 68% of new outbreaks between Dec. 10 and 17th occurred in these four settings: long-term care facilities, manufacturing and construction, retail employee-associated settings, and K-12 schools.

In the past week, new COVID-19 outbreaks are up by 24% from the week prior.

Most of those new COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring in long-term care facilities and nursing homes, which account for about one-third of all new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.

The second most common site for new COVID-19 outbreaks last week was manufacturing and construction.

In the past week, new outbreaks in long-term care facilities and manufacturing rose by 41.5% and 85.7% respectively.

On Dec. 8, manufacturing and construction sites for the first time overtook K-12 school settings for the second-highest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.

Meanwhile, since the Governor’s extension of the order that keeps K-8 schools closed, school outbreaks have dropped by more than half since one month ago.

For the second week in a row, K-12 school settings have hit another low for new weekly coronavirus outbreaks.

You can view more outbreak information here.

Yesterday, Governor Whitmer announced that her administration will take a number of actions to provide support for Michigan’s families, restaurants, and small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Whitmer Administration will implement another liquor buyback program for restaurants and bars similar to the one administered earlier this year, as well as partner with Michigan restaurants to allow SNAP benefits for prepared meals. The administration also announced another $2 million for the Eviction Diversion Program to reduce the number of evictions this winter.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made announcements of its own, that the Michigan Model for Health curriculum is now available online for educators.

The MDHHS said that the online format makes the curriculum more accessible and user-friendly for educators. It also allows the curriculum to be more responsive to the needs of Michigan educators with new content and revisions made in a timely fashion.

“Offering a skills-based curriculum in a user-friendly online format enables educators to teach and students to learn the skills necessary to develop the healthy habits that lead to success in the classroom and in life,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Improving the health, safety, and wellness of all learners is one of the key goals in Michigan’s Top 10 strategic education plan and the Michigan Model is a vital component in that effort.”