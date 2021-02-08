Michigan Health Insurers extend agreements to provide coronavirus testing, treatment at no cost to patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced in a press release that the state has secured agreements from nearly all Michigan health insurers to extend their commitments to waive all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and treatments.

The agreements cover more than 92% of commercial health insurance in Michigan.

“As we continue working to combat this global pandemic and save lives, the very last thing that Michiganders should have to worry about is whether their health insurance will cover the costs of their care,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m pleased that these agreements with health insurers will be extended to ensure Michigan residents everywhere can equitably access COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations as we work together to end this pandemic.”

“Eliminating financial barriers to getting care helps Michiganders focus on prevention and getting well, not on how they are going to pay medical bills,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Protecting Michiganders’ health and financial wellness during this pandemic continues to be our top priority, and I am grateful that so many of Michigan’s health insurers have agreed to continue to do their part.”

As an extension of previous agreements, consumers with individual and group health plans listed below will not be charged cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance, for medically appropriate COVID-19-related medical treatment, such as primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and approved medications and vaccines.

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

Aetna (expires February 28, 2021)

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network (expires March 31, 2021)

HAP, Alliance Health (expires March 31, 2021)

McLaren Health Plan (expires March 31, 2021)

Meridian Health Plan (expires April 21)

Molina Healthcare Michigan (expires March 31, 2021)

Oscar (expires March 31, 2021)

Physicians Health Plan (PHP) (expires June 30, 2021)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co. (expires March 31, 2021)

Federal law requires health insurers to provide no-cost coverage for coronavirus and testing, but not treatment.

“Consumers with coverage from an insurer not named in the state agreement, such as Humana, Paramount, or United should contact their insurance company to find out about their coverage before incurring costs,” said the release.